Indonesia Records 2,881 New Covid-19 Cases, 160 Deaths

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,881 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,201,559.From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 4,386 to 4,012,448.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 160 to 141,114.Minister of Communication and Informatics (Menkominfo) Johnny GPlate said that the Indonesian government keeps accelerating the national covid-19 vaccination program.According to him, there are still regions where the vaccination rate is below the national average."The government is accelerating the vaccination as one of the important attemptsin handling the pandemic," said Johnny in a written statement on Thursday.Johnny said that there are 10 regions/cities under level 4 community activity restrictions (PPKM).One of the determining indicator of the levels is vaccination rate.The regions are Aceh Tamiang, Pidie, Bangka Belitung, Padang, Banjar Baru, Balikpapan, Kutai Kartanegara, Tarakan, and Bulungan.(WAH)