English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Fall in Positivity Rate Indicates Good Covid-19 Handling in Indonesia: Minister

English indonesian government covid-19 cases vaccination
Antara • 21 September 2021 11:47
Jakarta: Indonesia's positivity rate, which has dipped below 2 percent, indicates good COVID-19 handling in the country, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment and PPKM coordinator for Java-Bali, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, has said.
 
The positivity rate is the ratio between the number of COVID-19 cases and the number of tests carried out. The COVID-19 Handling Task Force has pegged the positivity rate in Indonesia as of Monday (September 20) at 1.28 percent.
 
"Currently, Indonesia's positivity rate is below 2 percent. This indicates that COVID-19 handling has been running well and following the standards of the WHO," Pandjaitan said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the minister, during the implementation of public activity restrictions (PPKM), despite the drop in cases, testing continued to be boosted so that the positivity rate could be lowered to below the WHO standard of 5 percent.
 
In addition, the number of tracing efforts also continued to be increased day by day, he said. Currently, the proportion of districts and cities in Java-Bali with tracing levels below 5 is only 36 percent of the total, he informed.
 
"In the future, testing, tracing, combined with centralized isolation, will be an important part to identify early on the potential of COVID-19 transmission and also the use of PeduliLindungi app, which is getting better, more equipped, more perfected," Pandjaitan said.
 
The minister said he expects that the Indonesian government will be able to control the pandemic by implementing the 3Ts, 3Ms, using the PeduliLindungi app, and carrying out massive vaccinations.
 
Reflecting on the experiences of other countries, vaccination is a necessary condition in the pandemic-to-endemic transition, he added.
 
However, he noted, vaccinations in several districts and cities need to be intensified further, especially among older adults since many of the COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in this group, to help the nation reach the 70-percent first dose vaccination target.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
US Coast Guard Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency

US Coast Guard Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency

English
indo-pacific
No Indonesian Casualties in Australia's Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake: Official

No Indonesian Casualties in Australia's Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake: Official

English
indonesian government
BNPB Provides 3 Million Masks for Public at National Games

BNPB Provides 3 Million Masks for Public at National Games

English
papua province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
The Fed Bakal Rilis Penelitian terkait Uang Digital Bank Sentral
Ekonomi

The Fed Bakal Rilis Penelitian terkait Uang Digital Bank Sentral

4 Paparan Penting Jokowi yang Dibawa ke Sidang Majelis PBB
Internasional

4 Paparan Penting Jokowi yang Dibawa ke Sidang Majelis PBB

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Los Blancos Berpesta
Olahraga

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Los Blancos Berpesta

Jokowi Pamerkan Keberhasilan Indonesia Tekan Karhutla di Sidang PBB
Nasional

Jokowi Pamerkan Keberhasilan Indonesia Tekan Karhutla di Sidang PBB

3 Pekan PTM, 241 Siswa di Jakarta Positif Covid-19
Pendidikan

3 Pekan PTM, 241 Siswa di Jakarta Positif Covid-19

Adegan Mesra Amanda Manopo dan Arya Saloka Dihapus, Fans Ngamuk
Hiburan

Adegan Mesra Amanda Manopo dan Arya Saloka Dihapus, Fans Ngamuk

All New Honda BR-V Pakai Platform Baru, Belum Bisa Hybrid
Otomotif

All New Honda BR-V Pakai Platform Baru, Belum Bisa Hybrid

Apple Upayakan Pengawas Kesehatan Mental Pakai Data iPhone
Teknologi

Apple Upayakan Pengawas Kesehatan Mental Pakai Data iPhone

Padat Karya Permukiman Serap 324 Ribu Pekerja
Properti

Padat Karya Permukiman Serap 324 Ribu Pekerja

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!