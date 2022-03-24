Indonesia Records 5,808 New COVID-19 Cases, 122 Deaths

From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 18,272 to 5,676,510.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 122 to 154,343.
Global IncreaseThe global increase in COVID-19 cases continues, driven by large outbreaks in Asia and a fresh wave in Europe, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
Several countries are now seeing their highest death rates since the beginning of the pandemic.
This reflects the speed with which Omicron spreads, and the heightened risk of death for those who are not vaccinated, especially older people.