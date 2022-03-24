English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 122 to 154,343. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Records 5,808 New COVID-19 Cases, 122 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 March 2022 17:16
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 5,808 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,986,830.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 18,272 to 5,676,510.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 122 to 154,343.

Global Increase

The global increase in COVID-19 cases continues, driven by large outbreaks in Asia and a fresh wave in Europe, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
Several countries are now seeing their highest death rates since the beginning of the pandemic.
 
This reflects the speed with which Omicron spreads, and the heightened risk of death for those who are not vaccinated, especially older people.

(WAH)
Ministers Officiate Garut-Cibatu Railway Line's Reactivation

Uninhabitable Houses among Factors Causing Stunting in NTT Province: Jokowi

ASEAN, India Reaffirm Commitment to Enhance Strategic Partnership

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 5.808 Hari Ini
Nasional

1 April Singapura Buka Perbatasan untuk Semua Wisatawan yang Sudah Divaksin
Internasional

All New Honda HR-V, Konsumen Pilih Mesin Turbo Dibandingkan Hybrid
Otomotif

Mudik Diizinkan, Ekonomi RI Bakal Melonjak
Ekonomi

Kemendikbudristek Dorong Sekolah Gelar PTM Terbatas Ikuti Ketentuan SKB 4 Menteri
Pendidikan

NBA: Tumbangkan Heat, Warriors Putus Rentetan 3 Kekalahan Beruntun
Olahraga

Digelar Hari Ini, Indonesia Music Expo Pertemukan Musisi Etnik dari Penjuru Indonesia di Ubud
Hiburan

Ada Pergantian Manajer Timnas Esports Indonesia, Kenapa?
Teknologi

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

