Indonesia to Shorten Quarantine Period for International Travelers to 3 Days

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has decided to once again shorten the length of mandatory quarantine for international travelers from 5 days to 3 days."Starting next week, for international travelers both foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens who have received booster jabs, the quarantine period can be reduced to 3 days," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a virtual press conference here on Monday, February 14, 2022."From March 1, if the COVID-19 situation continues to improve, all international travelers will only need to undergo quarantine for 3 days," he said.Minister Luhut is the coordinator of the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in the regions of Java and Bali.According to him, Indonesia is still implementing a quarantine policy to prevent the transmission of COVID-19."In fact, if the situation continues to improve, it is possible that the government will end its quarantine policy on April 1," he stated."But again it depends on the pandemic situation in the future," he stressed.