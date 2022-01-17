English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The extension of PPKM will be implemented for the next 14 days.
The extension of PPKM will be implemented for the next 14 days.

Govt Extends PPKM Outside Java, Bali until January 31

English covid-19 indonesian government PPKM
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 January 2022 19:00
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has announced it continues the implementation of public activity restrictions (PPKM) in regions outside the islands of Java and Bali to 31 January 2022, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
 
"The extension of PPKM will be implemented for the next 14 days from 18-31 January, which is based on the assessment level and vaccination progress. The regions with first dose coverage lower than 50 percent will have their PPKM assessment increased by one level," the Minister said through video conference after attending a limited meeting on evaluation of public activity restrictions (PPKM), Sunday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
According to the Minister, the number of regencies/cities implementing PPKM level 1 have increased from 227 to 238 regions, regencies/cities categorized at level 2 have dropped from 148 to 138 regions, regencies/cities categorized at level 3 have dropped from 11 to 10 regions, and no more regencies/cities are at PPKM Level 4.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Based on data as of 15 January, national active cases stood at 8,463 cases with a total of 194 cases or 23 percent from regions outside Java-Bali islands.
 
Daily cases outside Java-Bali reached 69 cases with 66 local transmission cases and three imported cases, while daily mortality cases reached two cases.
 
Regarding the 2022 Indonesian MotoGP, Airlangga revealed that the Head of State approved the proposal to increase the number of spectators from 63 thousand to 100 thousand. 
 
On that occasion, Airlangga also unveiled that the Indonesian Government continues to speed up vaccination progress in Lombok Island, adding that vaccination coverage in the island is currently improving.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Targets $3.91 Billion in Clean Energy Investment by 2022

Indonesia Targets $3.91 Billion in Clean Energy Investment by 2022

English
energy
Pertamina Discovers Oil, Gas Resources in Muaro Jambi

Pertamina Discovers Oil, Gas Resources in Muaro Jambi

English
energy
Indonesia Records 772 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Indonesia Records 772 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes: Proses Pengadaan Vaksin Imunisasi Dasar Lengkap Dipercepat
Nasional

Menkes: Proses Pengadaan Vaksin Imunisasi Dasar Lengkap Dipercepat

Laga PSIS vs Arema Berakhir Imbang
Olahraga

Laga PSIS vs Arema Berakhir Imbang

Total 39 Sekolah di DKI Ditutup Karena Kasus Covid-19, Ini Daftarnya
Pendidikan

Total 39 Sekolah di DKI Ditutup Karena Kasus Covid-19, Ini Daftarnya

Pemerintah Bentuk Tim Persiapan Pengembangan Pembangkit Nuklir
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Bentuk Tim Persiapan Pengembangan Pembangkit Nuklir

Street Race Difasilitasi, IMI Harapkan Tidak Ada Lagi Balapan Liar
Otomotif

Street Race Difasilitasi, IMI Harapkan Tidak Ada Lagi Balapan Liar

Ini Komentar Nidji Soal Kualitas Sound System JIS
Hiburan

Ini Komentar Nidji Soal Kualitas Sound System JIS

Abu Vulkanik Cemari Air Minum di Tonga, Kesehatan Warga Terancam
Internasional

Abu Vulkanik Cemari Air Minum di Tonga, Kesehatan Warga Terancam

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop
Teknologi

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!