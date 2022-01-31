English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Hospitals in West Jakarta municipality were recorded to have the highest BOR. (Photo:Medcom.id)
Hospitals in West Jakarta municipality were recorded to have the highest BOR. (Photo:Medcom.id)

West Jakarta BOR Increases to 65%: Health Ministry

English jakarta health covid-19
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 31 January 2022 13:59
Jakarta: The Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) today released the COVID-19 bed occupancy rate (BOR) across Jakarta.
 
According to the Health Ministry, hospitals in West Jakarta municipality were recorded to have the highest BOR.
 
"Covid-19 BOR in West Jakarta is 65 percent," the Ministry stated.
 
Moreover, the Covid-19 BOR reached 61 percent in Central Jakarta, 54 percent in North Jakarta, 49 percent in South Jakarta, and 23 percent in East Jakarta. 
 
Meanwhile, some 4,590 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi to Attend PBNU Inauguration in East Kalimantan

President Jokowi to Attend PBNU Inauguration in East Kalimantan

English
president joko widodo
3,048 Indonesian Migran Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

3,048 Indonesian Migran Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English
workers
Policy Discussion among Countries on Exit Strategy is Necessary: BI

Policy Discussion among Countries on Exit Strategy is Necessary: BI

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ada Motor Listrik Buatan Indonesia, Kecepatan Tembus 200 KPJ
Otomotif

Ada Motor Listrik Buatan Indonesia, Kecepatan Tembus 200 KPJ

Presiden: SDM NU Adalah Kekuatan untuk Selesaikan Persoalan Bangsa
Nasional

Presiden: SDM NU Adalah Kekuatan untuk Selesaikan Persoalan Bangsa

Kemenkeu Terbitkan Peraturan untuk Optimalisasi PNBP Minerba
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Terbitkan Peraturan untuk Optimalisasi PNBP Minerba

Menpora Minta UNS Dukung Pengembangan <i>Sports Science</i>
Pendidikan

Menpora Minta UNS Dukung Pengembangan Sports Science

Hasil Pertandingan BRI Liga 1: Persija Keok dari Persiraja, Arema Kokoh di Puncak
Olahraga

Hasil Pertandingan BRI Liga 1: Persija Keok dari Persiraja, Arema Kokoh di Puncak

Korut Konfirmasi Peluncuran Rudal Balistik Jarak Menengah Hwasong-12
Internasional

Korut Konfirmasi Peluncuran Rudal Balistik Jarak Menengah Hwasong-12

Sempat Tak Merestui, Verrell Bramasta Ikhlaskan Venna Melinda Nikahi Ferry Irawan
Hiburan

Sempat Tak Merestui, Verrell Bramasta Ikhlaskan Venna Melinda Nikahi Ferry Irawan

Berita Teknologi Terpopuler, dari Tren Teknologi 2022 hingga BI-FAST
Teknologi

Berita Teknologi Terpopuler, dari Tren Teknologi 2022 hingga BI-FAST

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!