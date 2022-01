West Jakarta BOR Increases to 65%: Health Ministry

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) today released the COVID-19 bed occupancy rate (BOR) across Jakarta.According to the Health Ministry, hospitals in West Jakarta municipality were recorded to have the highest BOR."Covid-19 BOR in West Jakarta is 65 percent," the Ministry stated.Moreover, the Covid-19 BOR reached 61 percent in Central Jakarta, 54 percent in North Jakarta, 49 percent in South Jakarta, and 23 percent in East Jakarta.Meanwhile, some 4,590 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.