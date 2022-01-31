West Jakarta BOR Increases to 65%: Health Ministry

Jakarta: The Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) today released the COVID-19 bed occupancy rate (BOR) across Jakarta.
According to the Health Ministry, hospitals in West Jakarta municipality were recorded to have the highest BOR.
"Covid-19 BOR in West Jakarta is 65 percent," the Ministry stated.
Moreover, the Covid-19 BOR reached 61 percent in Central Jakarta, 54 percent in North Jakarta, 49 percent in South Jakarta, and 23 percent in East Jakarta.
Meanwhile, some 4,590 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.