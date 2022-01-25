English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 20 to 144,247. (Photo:medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 20 to 144,247. (Photo:medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 4,878 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 January 2022 17:54
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 4,878 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,294,183.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 869 to 4,125,080.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 20 to 144,247.
 
Meanwhile, Some 2,957 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
 
"The number increased by 95 compared to the previous day," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Uneven COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Impending Global Economy: Minister

Uneven COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Impending Global Economy: Minister

English
covid-19
Govt Readies 5G Internet Network to Support Indonesia's G20 Presidency

Govt Readies 5G Internet Network to Support Indonesia's G20 Presidency

English
g20 presidency
US Secretary of State Participates in EU Foreign Affairs Council

US Secretary of State Participates in EU Foreign Affairs Council

English
europe
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cerita Luhut saat Indonesia Berjuang Melawan Pandemi Covid-19
Ekonomi

Cerita Luhut saat Indonesia Berjuang Melawan Pandemi Covid-19

Bertambah Hampir Dua Kali Lipat, 4.878 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi
Nasional

Bertambah Hampir Dua Kali Lipat, 4.878 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi

Mazda Bangkitkan Mesin Rotary dengan Teknologi Hybrid
Otomotif

Mazda Bangkitkan Mesin Rotary dengan Teknologi Hybrid

Kemenkominfo Tancap Gas Sediakan Internet di Kawasan 3T
Teknologi

Kemenkominfo Tancap Gas Sediakan Internet di Kawasan 3T

Tegas! Indonesia Ambil Alih Atur Ruang Udara Kepulauan Riau dari Singapura
Internasional

Tegas! Indonesia Ambil Alih Atur Ruang Udara Kepulauan Riau dari Singapura

Hasil NBA Hari Ini: Cavs Bungkam Knicks, Bulls Menang atas Thunder
Olahraga

Hasil NBA Hari Ini: Cavs Bungkam Knicks, Bulls Menang atas Thunder

Putri Nurul Arifin Meninggal Dunia Akibat Penyakit Jantung
Hiburan

Putri Nurul Arifin Meninggal Dunia Akibat Penyakit Jantung

Kedubes Amerika Buka Lowongan untuk Lulusan Teknik Elektro, Gaji Puluhan Juta Rupiah
Pendidikan

Kedubes Amerika Buka Lowongan untuk Lulusan Teknik Elektro, Gaji Puluhan Juta Rupiah

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google
Properti

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!