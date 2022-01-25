Indonesia Records 4,878 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 4,878 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,294,183.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 869 to 4,125,080.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 20 to 144,247.
Meanwhile, Some 2,957 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
"The number increased by 95 compared to the previous day," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.