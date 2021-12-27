Indonesia Records 120 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 120 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,261,879.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 271 to 4,113,320.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 144,063.
The Indonesian Government has pushed for hospitals across the country to prepare contingency measures so that hospital capacity will be sufficient to accommodate COVID-19 patients.
This came following the first case of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Indonesia earlier this month.
Based on data as of December 19, the national bed occupancy rate (BOR) for isolation and intensive care unit in COVID-19 referral hospitals stood at 2.73 percent.