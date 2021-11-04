Indonesia Records 628 New Covid-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 628 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,246,802.
From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 837 to 4,091,938.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 19 to 143,500.
The COVID-19 Task Force on November 2 issued Circular Number 22 of 2021 on Provisions for Domestic Travel during COVID-19 Pandemic.
"The Circular shall apply from November 2, 2021 and is subject to evaluation in accordance with the latest developments or the evaluation results from Ministries/Agencies," the Circular reads.
The issuance of the Circular aims to monitor, control, and evaluate the measures to prevent an increase in COVID-19 cases.