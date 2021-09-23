English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treats 405 Covid-19 Patients

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 23 September 2021 10:59
Jakarta: Some 405 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number was decreased by 14 from 419.
 
"It was down from 419," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 188 male patients and 217 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
