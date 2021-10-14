Indonesia Records 1,053 New Covid-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,053 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,232,099.
From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 1,715 to 4,069,399.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 37 to 142,848.
Some 200 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
Compared to the previous day, it decreased by 8 covid-19 cases from 208 covid-19 cases.
"It decreased by 8," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday.
According to the official, there are currently 73 male patients and 127 female patients in the emergency hospital.