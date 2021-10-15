English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 915 New Covid-19 Cases

English Orang Terkaya di Indonesia covid-19 covid-19 pandemic covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 October 2021 19:46
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 915 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,233,014.
 
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 1,408 to 4,070,807.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 41 to 142,889.
 
The Task Force for Covid-19 Handling has issued a Circular Letter (SE) Number 20 of 2021 on Health Protocols for International Travel during the covid-19 pandemic
 
"This Circular is effective starting 14 October 2021 until a later date is determined,” the SE writes, which was signed by the Chairperson of Covid-19 Task Force Ganip Warsito on 13 October 2021. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Ganip said that the purpose of this Circular is to implement health protocols for international travelers during the covid-19 pandemic. 
 
According to him, the aim is to carry out monitoring, control, and evaluation in order to prevent an increase in the transmission of covid-19. 
 
As stated in the Circular, an international traveler is someone who has traveled from abroad in the last fourteen days.
 
(WAH)
