Govt Records 3,263 New Covid-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 3,263 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,195,958.From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 6,581 to 4,002,706.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 171 to 140,805.As many as 169 million doses of covid-19 vaccine have been distributed to the regions, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi has announced."To date, Ministry of Health has received 190 million doses of vaccine. (A total of) 169 million [doses] have been distributed to provinces, regencies and cities," said Budi in a press statement on Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.According to him, of the total dose of vaccine that have been distributed, 125.7 million doses have been inoculated to the public, adding that since September the injection rate has increased by ten million per seven days.(WAH)