1,584 Omicron Cases Detected in Jakarta

Of the 1,584 Omicron cases, 1,058 are imported cases.
"While the other 526 are local transmission cases," Head of the Disease Prevention and Control Division of the Jakarta Health Service, Dwi Oktavia, said here on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
According to Dwi, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the capital city reached 10,488 as of Monday, January 24, 2022.
COVID-19 Situation in IndonesiaThe Indonesian government recorded 2,927 COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,289,305.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 944 to 4,124,211.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,227.