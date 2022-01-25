English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

1,584 Omicron Cases Detected in Jakarta

English jakarta health covid-19 cases
Hilda Julaika • 25 January 2022 13:03
Jakarta: The Jakarta Health Office has recorded 1,584 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Indonesia's capital.
 
Of the 1,584 Omicron cases, 1,058 are imported cases.
 
"While the other 526 are local transmission cases," Head of the Disease Prevention and Control Division of the Jakarta Health Service, Dwi Oktavia, said here on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
 
According to Dwi, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the capital city reached 10,488 as of Monday, January 24, 2022.

COVID-19 Situation in Indonesia

The Indonesian government recorded 2,927 COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,289,305.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 944 to 4,124,211.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,227.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 2,957 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 2,957 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
Indonesia, Malaysia Finalise MoU on Protection of Migrant, Domestic Workers

Indonesia, Malaysia Finalise MoU on Protection of Migrant, Domestic Workers

English
malaysia
DPR Sets Simultaneous Local Elections Date at November 27, 2024

DPR Sets Simultaneous Local Elections Date at November 27, 2024

English
elections
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
364 Terduga Teroris Ditangkap Selama 2021
Nasional

364 Terduga Teroris Ditangkap Selama 2021

Ini Alasan Pemerintah Perpanjang Insentif Pajak Properti dan Otomotif
Ekonomi

Ini Alasan Pemerintah Perpanjang Insentif Pajak Properti dan Otomotif

Ketegangan Rusia-Ukraina Meningkat, AS Siagakan 8.500 Prajurit
Internasional

Ketegangan Rusia-Ukraina Meningkat, AS Siagakan 8.500 Prajurit

Inden Toyota Land Cruiser Sampai 4 Tahun Di Jepang, Indonesia?
Otomotif

Inden Toyota Land Cruiser Sampai 4 Tahun Di Jepang, Indonesia?

Putri Nurul Arifin Meninggal Dunia Akibat Penyakit Jantung
Hiburan

Putri Nurul Arifin Meninggal Dunia Akibat Penyakit Jantung

Kedubes Amerika Buka Lowongan untuk Lulusan Teknik Elektro, Gaji Puluhan Juta Rupiah
Pendidikan

Kedubes Amerika Buka Lowongan untuk Lulusan Teknik Elektro, Gaji Puluhan Juta Rupiah

Jadwal Pertandingan BRI Liga 1 Pekan Ini: Persita vs Persija hingga Arema vs Persipura
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan BRI Liga 1 Pekan Ini: Persita vs Persija hingga Arema vs Persipura

Cara Hapus Cache WhatsApp di iPhone
Teknologi

Cara Hapus Cache WhatsApp di iPhone

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google
Properti

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!