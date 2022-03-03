English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Extends Greetings on 2022 Hindu's Day of Silence

English Yogyakarta covid-19 pandemic president joko widodo
Antara • 03 March 2022 20:02
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wished Indonesian Hindus on the occasion of 2022 Silence Day and 1944 Saka New Year and invited all people to harmonize their intentions and attempts in advancing the nation.
 
"In silence, we can perceive with clear eyes and heart," he stated in his social media post on Thursday.
 
The head of state assessed that through the momentum, all parties should be able to unite their resolves, thoughts, and actions to realize an advanced Indonesia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Earlier, Deputy Minister of Religion Affairs Zainut Tauhid Sa'adi encouraged all Hindus to strengthen the values of religious moderation amid the celebration of the religious day.
 
"In addition, the commemoration of Silence Day must be a momentum for Hindus to strengthen unity and integrity of the nation," he remarked while attending the opening of the Tawur Agung Kesanga event at the Prambanan Temple, Sleman District, Yogyakarta Province, on March 2, 2022.
 
The commemoration of the 2022 Silence Day is themed "Actualizing the Values of Tat Twam Asi in Religious Moderation Towards a Resilient Indonesia."
 
Tat Twam Asi is a Hindu philosophical value that urges people to help one another and to uphold virtuous morals.
 
Furthermore, the deputy minister appealed to people to keep celebrations for the religious day low-key without reducing the meaning and solemnity of the Silent Day commemoration since Indonesia is still in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Hence, Sa'adi appealed to people to hold the celebration in accordance with the health protocols.
 
The deputy minister also invited Indonesian Hindus to not only celebrate 2022 Silence Day by following religious rituals but also to realize the values of the holy day.
 
"The celebration of Silence Day should not solely focus on following the religious ritual. We must make the holy day as a momentum to realize its significance for the religion and the nation," he added.

 
(WAH)
