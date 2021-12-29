378 Thousand Children Aged 6-11 in Jakarta Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine: Official

Jakarta: A total of 378,702 children aged 6-11 in Jakarta have received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine as of Sunday, according to the Jakarta Health Office.
For children aged 12-17, first dose has been given to 1,164,751 people and secon dose has been given to 976,518 people. .
"For those aged 18-59 years, the number of first dose recipients is 9,278,681 and the number of second dose recipients is 7,575,664," said Head of Disease Prevention and Control Division of the Jakarta Health Office Dwi Oktavia in a written statement, Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
According to the official, 782,521 residents aged 60 years and older have received the first dose of vaccine.
Some 705,479 of them have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Overall, a total of 11,640,260 people (115.4 percent of the vaccination target) has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Jakarta.
"The number of fully vaccination people has now reached 9,267,497 (91.9 percent)," she stated.