English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
782,521 residents aged 60 years and older have received the first dose of vaccine.
782,521 residents aged 60 years and older have received the first dose of vaccine.

378 Thousand Children Aged 6-11 in Jakarta Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine: Official

English jakarta covid-19 vaccine
Yogi Bayu Aji • 29 December 2021 15:57
Jakarta: A total of 378,702 children aged 6-11 in Jakarta have received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine as of Sunday, according to the Jakarta Health Office.
 
For children aged 12-17, first dose has been given to 1,164,751 people and secon dose has been given to 976,518 people. .
 
"For those aged 18-59 years, the number of first dose recipients is 9,278,681 and the number of second dose recipients is 7,575,664," said Head of Disease Prevention and Control Division of the Jakarta Health Office Dwi Oktavia in a written statement, Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
 
According to the official, 782,521 residents aged 60 years and older have received the first dose of vaccine. 
 
Some 705,479 of them have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Overall, a total of 11,640,260 people (115.4 percent of the vaccination target) has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Jakarta.
 
"The number of fully vaccination people has now reached 9,267,497 (91.9 percent)," she stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Dam Key to Improving Food Security in Indonesia

Dam Key to Improving Food Security in Indonesia

English
president joko widodo
Manpower Ministry Builds 778 Community Vocational Training Centers in 2021: Minister

Manpower Ministry Builds 778 Community Vocational Training Centers in 2021: Minister

English
indonesian government
Jakarta Governor Monitors Omicron Spread

Jakarta Governor Monitors Omicron Spread

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
RSD Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Rawat 566 Pasien, Berkurang 15 Orang
Nasional

RSD Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Rawat 566 Pasien, Berkurang 15 Orang

Angka Partisipasi Kasar Jenjang SD Menurun Selama 2021
Pendidikan

Angka Partisipasi Kasar Jenjang SD Menurun Selama 2021

Master Rem Bermasalah, Hyundai Recall 106 Palisade di Indonesia
Otomotif

Master Rem Bermasalah, Hyundai Recall 106 Palisade di Indonesia

Harga LPG Nonsubsidi Resmi Naik Rp1.600-Rp2.600/Kg, Diklaim Lebih Murah di ASEAN
Ekonomi

Harga LPG Nonsubsidi Resmi Naik Rp1.600-Rp2.600/Kg, Diklaim Lebih Murah di ASEAN

Jelang Final Piala AFF: Ini PR Besar Shin Tae-yong Lawan Thailand
Olahraga

Jelang Final Piala AFF: Ini PR Besar Shin Tae-yong Lawan Thailand

FDA: <i>Rapid Test</i> Covid-19 Cenderung Tidak Akurat Terhadap Varian Omicron
Internasional

FDA: Rapid Test Covid-19 Cenderung Tidak Akurat Terhadap Varian Omicron

Sebut Vanessa Angel Hamil di Luar Nikah, Emma Waroka Polisikan Tiara Marleen
Hiburan

Sebut Vanessa Angel Hamil di Luar Nikah, Emma Waroka Polisikan Tiara Marleen

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara
Teknologi

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!