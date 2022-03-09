English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 304 to 151,135. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 304 to 151,135. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 26,336 New COVID-19 Cases, 304 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 March 2022 17:18
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 26,336 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,826,589.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 31,705 to 5,258,235.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 304 to 151,135.
 
Meanwhile, some 2,614 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 41.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Test Requirement Removal for Domestic Travel to Offer Convenience: Minister

COVID-19 Test Requirement Removal for Domestic Travel to Offer Convenience: Minister

English
covid-19
Govt Raises Cooking Oil 's Domestic Market Obligation to 30%

Govt Raises Cooking Oil 's Domestic Market Obligation to 30%

English
trade
Over 148.9 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

Over 148.9 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sirene Serangan Udara Terdengar di Kiev, Warga Kembali Diminta Berlindung
Internasional

Sirene Serangan Udara Terdengar di Kiev, Warga Kembali Diminta Berlindung

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 26.336 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 26.336 Hari Ini

2021, Ombudsman Klaim Selamatkan Kerugian Masyarakat Rp26 Miliar
Ekonomi

2021, Ombudsman Klaim Selamatkan Kerugian Masyarakat Rp26 Miliar

April 2022, Hino Mulai Jualan Truk & Sasis Bus Euro 4
Otomotif

April 2022, Hino Mulai Jualan Truk & Sasis Bus Euro 4

Ketum Jakmania: Penonton di Stadion Sebaiknya Dimulai Musim Depan
Olahraga

Ketum Jakmania: Penonton di Stadion Sebaiknya Dimulai Musim Depan

Hari Musik Nasional, Jokowi Ajak Masyarakat Merawat dan Kembangkan Lagu Daerah
Hiburan

Hari Musik Nasional, Jokowi Ajak Masyarakat Merawat dan Kembangkan Lagu Daerah

Konflik Pencabutan Swakelola Memanas, Forum Dosen SBM ITB Mogok <i>Ngajar</i>
Pendidikan

Konflik Pencabutan Swakelola Memanas, Forum Dosen SBM ITB Mogok Ngajar

9 Pengumuman Penting dari Acara Peek Performance Apple
Teknologi

9 Pengumuman Penting dari Acara Peek Performance Apple

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!