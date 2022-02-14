English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: maritim.go.id)
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: maritim.go.id)

COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Begin to Decline: Minister

English jakarta covid-19 cases
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 14 February 2022 16:48
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has explained the number of COVID-19 cases in Jakarta is starting to decline.
 
Minister Luhut is the coordinator of the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in the islands of Java and Bali.
 
"Daily cases, active cases, and inpatients in Jakarta are starting to decline," Luhut said here in Jakarta on Monday, February 14, 2022.
 
According to Minister Luhut, the COVID-19 case surge in the Java-Bali region is still relatively under control. 
 
"Not only the number of cases, the number of hospitalizations in Java and Bali is still much lower than Delta," he explained.
 
Some 3,759 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the same period yesterday, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 295 this morning.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
135.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

135.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Logs 36,501 New COVID-19 Cases, 145 Deaths

Indonesia Logs 36,501 New COVID-19 Cases, 145 Deaths

English
covid-19
Indonesia to Shorten Quarantine Period for International Travelers to 3 Days

Indonesia to Shorten Quarantine Period for International Travelers to 3 Days

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
10.275 dari 36.501 Kasus Baru Covid-19 Berasal dari Jakarta
Nasional

10.275 dari 36.501 Kasus Baru Covid-19 Berasal dari Jakarta

Singapura Imbau Warganya untuk Segera Tinggalkan Ukraina
Internasional

Singapura Imbau Warganya untuk Segera Tinggalkan Ukraina

Mulai Minggu Depan, Karantina PPLN Jadi 3 Hari
Ekonomi

Mulai Minggu Depan, Karantina PPLN Jadi 3 Hari

Ivan Reitman, Sutradara Ghostbusters Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Ivan Reitman, Sutradara Ghostbusters Meninggal Dunia

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan
Otomotif

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini <i>Link</i> dan Cara Daftar
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini Link dan Cara Daftar

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI
Teknologi

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI

Barcelona Hindari Kekalahan di Markas Espanyol
Olahraga

Barcelona Hindari Kekalahan di Markas Espanyol

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!