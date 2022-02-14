COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Begin to Decline: Minister

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has explained the number of COVID-19 cases in Jakarta is starting to decline.
Minister Luhut is the coordinator of the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in the islands of Java and Bali.
"Daily cases, active cases, and inpatients in Jakarta are starting to decline," Luhut said here in Jakarta on Monday, February 14, 2022.
According to Minister Luhut, the COVID-19 case surge in the Java-Bali region is still relatively under control.
"Not only the number of cases, the number of hospitalizations in Java and Bali is still much lower than Delta," he explained.
Some 3,759 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the same period yesterday, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 295 this morning.