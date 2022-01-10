English  
UNICEF renews its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
UNICEF Outraged by Airstrikes on Refugee Camps in Tigray

English refugees children united nations Ethiopia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 January 2022 12:03
New York: UNICEF is outraged by the recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore has said.
 
“The January 5 and 7 attacks have reportedly left scores of civilians, including children, killed and many more injured," she said in a statement on Sunday.
 
According to her, refugee camps and IDP settlements, including schools hosting displaced children and families and the essential facilities that provide them with humanitarian services, are civilian objects. 

Failing to respect and protect them from attacks may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law.
 
"More than a year since the conflict in Tigray broke out, brutal acts of violence, including grave violations against children, continue to be perpetrated across northern Ethiopia by all parties to the conflict," she stated.    
 
"UNICEF renews its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities. We urge all parties to the conflict to build on the initial signs of progress of the past several weeks, to adhere to international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, to facilitate humanitarian access and to protect children from harm," she concluded.
 
(WAH)
