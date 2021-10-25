Indonesia Logs 460 New Covid-19 Cases, 30 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 460 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,240,479.
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 1,236 to 4,083,690.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 30 to 143,235.
Some 191 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital was up by 14 from 205.
"It increased by 14 compared to yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
According to the official, there are currently 101 male patients and 90 female patients in the emergency hospital.