Indonesia Records 297 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 297 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,256,409.
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 324 to 4,104,657.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 143,830.
Measures to control COVID-19 pandemic and enforcement of health protocols are key to economic recovery next year, according to Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati.
"People’s consumption and production activities will solidify our measures to revive the economy in 2022," the Minister said at the Presidential Office, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
According to the Minister, the pandemic control has restored Consumer Confidence Index (IKK), Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), exports, imports, and electricity consumption.
The country's outlook for economic growth in 2021 is still at 3.5 to 4 percent of the GDP, sustained by demand side, especially investment, consumption and exports, as well as production side, especially manufacturing, trade and mining sector.