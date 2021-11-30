English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 143,830.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 143,830.

Indonesia Records 297 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 November 2021 17:41
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 297 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,256,409.
 
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 324 to 4,104,657.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 143,830.
 
Measures to control COVID-19 pandemic and enforcement of health protocols are key to economic recovery next year, according to Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati.
 
"People’s consumption and production activities will solidify our measures to revive the economy in 2022," the Minister said at the Presidential Office, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the Minister, the pandemic control has restored Consumer Confidence Index (IKK), Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), exports, imports, and electricity consumption.
 
The country's outlook for economic growth in 2021 is still at 3.5 to 4 percent of the GDP, sustained by demand side, especially investment, consumption and exports, as well as production side, especially manufacturing, trade and mining sector.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Umrah Pilgrims with Full Sinovac Dose Will Need to Quarantine: Minister

Umrah Pilgrims with Full Sinovac Dose Will Need to Quarantine: Minister

English
Saudi Arabia
BI Studies Ways to Disseminate Digital Rupiah

BI Studies Ways to Disseminate Digital Rupiah

English
Bank Indonesia
Commercial Drone Operators Need Strict Certification: Transportation Ministry

Commercial Drone Operators Need Strict Certification: Transportation Ministry

English
drone
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
3 Orang Tewas 6 Terluka dalam Penembakan di Sekolah Michigan AS
Internasional

3 Orang Tewas 6 Terluka dalam Penembakan di Sekolah Michigan AS

Terjerat Kasus Terorisme, Eks Sekretaris FPI Munarman Jalani Sidang Perdana
Nasional

Terjerat Kasus Terorisme, Eks Sekretaris FPI Munarman Jalani Sidang Perdana

Liverpool Rekrut Pelatih Kiper Timnas Brasil
Olahraga

Liverpool Rekrut Pelatih Kiper Timnas Brasil

Dua Konser Voice of Baceprot di Eropa Batal, Ini Penyebabnya
Hiburan

Dua Konser Voice of Baceprot di Eropa Batal, Ini Penyebabnya

Rektor UPN Jakarta Temui Mahasiswa Terkait Kematian Menwa
Pendidikan

Rektor UPN Jakarta Temui Mahasiswa Terkait Kematian Menwa

<i>Fit & Proper Test</i> Deputi Gubernur BI, Rupiah Digital dan Kripto Jadi Bahasan
Ekonomi

Fit & Proper Test Deputi Gubernur BI, Rupiah Digital dan Kripto Jadi Bahasan

Ini 5 Situs Gratis Untuk Ubah Dokumen Word ke PDF
Teknologi

Ini 5 Situs Gratis Untuk Ubah Dokumen Word ke PDF

Body Kit Sapphire untuk Toyota Kijang Innova, Asli Arek Suroboyo
Otomotif

Body Kit Sapphire untuk Toyota Kijang Innova, Asli Arek Suroboyo

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!