Indonesia Records 59,635 New COVID-19 Cases, 216 Deaths

From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 32,904 to 4,447,210.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 216 to 146,044.
mRNA VaccineAt the European Union - African Union summit in Brussels today WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced the first six countries that will receive the technology needed to produce mRNA vaccines on the African continent.
Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia all applied and have been selected as recipients.
The announcement was made at a ceremony hosted by the European Council, France, South Africa and WHO in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
The global mRNA technology transfer hub was established in 2021 to support manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines, ensuring that they have all the necessary operating procedures and know-how to manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.
Primarily set up to address the COVID-19 emergency, the hub has the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other products as well, putting countries in the driver’s seat when it comes to the kinds of vaccines and other products they need to address their health priorities.