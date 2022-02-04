English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko widodo (Photo: MI/Susanto)
President Joko widodo (Photo: MI/Susanto)

Govt Anticipated Current Spike in COVID-19 Cases: Jokowi

English covid-19 covid-19 cases president joko widodo
Antara • 04 February 2022 11:06
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday said that the government anticipated the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia.
 
"The government has predicted and anticipated this surge by making far better preparations than in the previous years," he remarked in a statement broadcast from Medan, North Sumatra, on Thursday.
 
The head of state made the remarks in response to the latest developments in COVID-19 cases.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indonesia added 27,197 COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, bringing the total tally since the start of the pandemic to 4,414,483, as per official data.
 
To face the current surge in COVID-19 case, Indonesia is more prepared in terms of hospitals, medicines, oxygen, isolation facilities, and healthcare workers, Widodo said.
 
The number of hospital beds is adequate, he noted. Therefore, people must remain calm, he said.
 
"Admittedly, this Omicron variant has a high transmission rate. But, its fatality rate is lower than that of the Delta variant. This is evident from the COVID-19 cases in several countries where the hospital occupancy rate is relatively low," he noted.
 
The same is true with Indonesia, where the hospital occupancy rate is still under control despite the current spike in COVID-19 cases, he said.
 
Individuals who are exposed to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 can recover without having to go to the hospital, he noted. It is enough for them to self-isolate at home, take medicines and multi-vitamins, and undergo a repeat test after five days, he added.
 
"I remind the public to stay calm in facing various variants of COVID-19," he said.
 
In addition, people must stay disciplined in following the health protocols and reduce unnecessary activities, he added.
 
"Those who have not been vaccinated should be vaccinated soon. Those who have been fully vaccinated should receive booster shots soon," he said.
 
Earlier, the President had directed ministers to evaluate the level of community activity restrictions (PPKM) across Indonesia in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the country.
 
"I have told the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs as the PPKM coordinator for Java-Bali regions and the Coordinating Minister for Economy as the PPKM coordinator for regions outside Java-Bali to immediately evaluate the PPKM level," he said in Medan city,
 
According to the COVID-19 Task Force, as of February 3, 2022, the country has recorded 115,275 active COVID-19 cases, 5,993 additional recoveries, and 38 additional deaths.
 
In addition, the government has administered 185,622,566 first dose vaccinations, 29,405,527 second dose vaccinations, and 4,799,946 third dose vaccinations.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

English
presiden joko widodo
Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ratusan Rumah Warga Diduga Dibakar Pasukan Junta Myanmar
Internasional

Ratusan Rumah Warga Diduga Dibakar Pasukan Junta Myanmar

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari
Nasional

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM
Ekonomi

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021
Pendidikan

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok
Teknologi

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya
Hiburan

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!