Health Ministry's Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Director, Siti Nadia Tarmizi (Photo: medcom.id)
Health Ministry's Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Director, Siti Nadia Tarmizi (Photo: medcom.id)

COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Projected to Increase in Next Few Days: Ministry

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Antara • 16 February 2022 22:36
Jakarta: Health Ministry's Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Director, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, estimated that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Indonesia will increase in the next few days.
 
"It is possible that additional cases could be reported. Currently, a peak in the number of cases in Java and Bali is occurring. In the next three to four weeks, there will be an increase outside Java and Bali. This is the pattern that we learn from the Delta wave during the July-August 2021 period," Tarmizi remarked on Wednesday.
 
She noted that cases of the Omicron variant were reported in 98 percent of the total 57,049 COVID-19 cases in the country, based on the daily recapitulation results on February 15. As many as two percent of the cases were of the non-Omicron variant.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Typically, Omicron that spreads rapidly has resulted in all provinces in Indonesia experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, she pointed out.
 
"Level 4 of community activity restrictions (PPKM) is enforced in Jakarta, Bali, and Banten, which translates to more than 150 cases per 100 thousand population per week," she remarked.
 
Tarmizi, concurrently the spokesperson for COVID-19 vaccination, noted that the number of new daily cases in Indonesia had exceeded the daily cases during the Delta variant.
 
"There is still a possibility of cases increasing in all regions for the next few days. It depends on our efforts to reduce the transmission rate by implementing health protocols, conducting isolation, and increasing contact tracing and vaccination," she stated.
 
Although cases in Java and Bali will later decrease, people must always maintain health protocols and conduct testing, Tarmizi stated.
 
"Early detection with rapid testing is one of the efforts to limit virus transmission, even if it is only a common cold. Thereafter, do not forget to also test close contacts. We urge the public to get tested," she concluded.

 
LEAVE A COMMENT
