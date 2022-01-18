Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has continued to make efforts for improving health services in Papua, including by meeting the region's requirements of health workers and boosting the capacity of hospitals, an official stated.
Expert staff for Health Decentralization to the Finance Minister, Kirana, noted here, on Tuesday, that the government is keen that all residents of Papua have access to quality health services.
“We are supporting the realization of a healthy Papua, not only for babies and children but also for adults in a bid to improve productivity to support other pillars of development,” she asserted.
Kirana also called to expedite development of the health sector in Papua to make it at par with other provinces in Indonesia.
The expert staff highlighted the importance of readying the Master Plan for the Acceleration of Development (RIPP) for Papua for the 2022-2041 period that encompasses development in the health sector.
“The two indicators used to determine the success of human resource development are the human development index and life expectancy, which are part of interventions in the development of the health sector," she explained.
The government is currently formulating the 2022–2041 Papua Development Acceleration Master Plan (RIPP).
The plan to accelerate development in Papua is being formulated by involving the central and local government agencies as well as community leaders.
The Papua RIPP for 2022-2041 is being prepared by referring to Law Number 2 of 2021 on Special Autonomy for the Papua Province and Government Regulation Number 107 of 2021 on Reception, Management, Supervision, and Master Plan for the Acceleration of Development in the Implementation of Special Autonomy for Papua Province.