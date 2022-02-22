Indonesia Records 57,491 New COVID-19 Cases, 257 Deaths

From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 38.474 to 4,593,185.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 257 to 146,798.
Health WorkersThe World Health Organization (WHO) and The International Labour Organization (ILO) have published a new guide on developing and implementing stronger occupational health and safety programmes for health workers, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exert great pressure on them.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an additional heavy toll on health workers and demonstrated dangerous neglect of their health, safety and wellbeing. More than one-in-three health facilities lack hygiene stations at the point of care. Fewer than one-in-six countries had in place a national policy on a healthy and safe working environment in the health sector.
WHO and ILO recommend developing and implementing sustainable programmes for managing occupational health and safety for health workers at national, sub-national and health facility levels. Such programmes should cover all occupational hazards – infectious, ergonomic, physical, chemical, and psycho-social.