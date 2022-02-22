English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 257 to 146,798.
Indonesia Records 57,491 New COVID-19 Cases, 257 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 February 2022 17:32
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 57.491 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,289,414.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 38.474 to 4,593,185.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 257 to 146,798.

Health Workers

The World Health Organization (WHO) and The International Labour Organization (ILO) have published a new guide on developing and implementing stronger occupational health and safety programmes for health workers, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exert great pressure on them.
 
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an additional heavy toll on health workers and demonstrated dangerous neglect of their health, safety and wellbeing. More than one-in-three health facilities lack hygiene stations at the point of care. Fewer than one-in-six countries had in place a national policy on a healthy and safe working environment in the health sector.
 
WHO and ILO recommend developing and implementing sustainable programmes for managing occupational health and safety for health workers at national, sub-national and health facility levels. Such programmes should cover all occupational hazards – infectious, ergonomic, physical, chemical, and psycho-social.
 
(WAH)
