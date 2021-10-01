English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

280 Covid-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Jakarta's Emergency Hospital

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 01 October 2021 11:40
Jakarta: Some 280 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number was increased by 16 from 266.
 
"It was up from 266," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Friday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 95 male patients and 185 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Returns to Growth in September

Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Returns to Growth in September

English
manufacturing
Indonesia Posts 0.04% Deflation in September 2021

Indonesia Posts 0.04% Deflation in September 2021

English
inflation
President Jokowi Leads Ceremony to Commemorate Pancasila Sanctity Day

President Jokowi Leads Ceremony to Commemorate Pancasila Sanctity Day

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hari Kesaktian Pancasila, Nadiem: Momentum Refleksi untuk Indonesia Tangguh
Pendidikan

Hari Kesaktian Pancasila, Nadiem: Momentum Refleksi untuk Indonesia Tangguh

BPS Catat Deflasi 0,04% di September 2021
Ekonomi

BPS Catat Deflasi 0,04% di September 2021

Yamaha XSR 155 Aka-Tombo, Menghormati Sang Legenda
Otomotif

Yamaha XSR 155 Aka-Tombo, Menghormati Sang Legenda

1.969 Bencana Melanda Indonesia Hingga September 2021
Nasional

1.969 Bencana Melanda Indonesia Hingga September 2021

Hasil Liga Europa: Leicester dan Napoli Terkapar
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Europa: Leicester dan Napoli Terkapar

15% Ranjang RS Umum Singapura untuk Pasien Covid-19
Internasional

15% Ranjang RS Umum Singapura untuk Pasien Covid-19

Begini Cara Mantan Manajer Tilap Uang Denny Sumargo
Hiburan

Begini Cara Mantan Manajer Tilap Uang Denny Sumargo

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas
Properti

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!