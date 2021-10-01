(WAH)

Jakarta: Some 280 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.Compared to the previous day, the number was increased by 16 from 266."It was up from 266," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Friday.According to the official, there are currently 95 male patients and 185 female patients in the emergency hospital.Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.