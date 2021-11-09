Indonesia Records 434 New Covid-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 434 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,248,843.
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 585 to 4,095,663.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 21 to 143,578.
In a bid to continue to control COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has decided to extend the implementation of public activity restrictions (PPKM) outside the islands of Java and Bali from 9 to 22 November 2021.
"PPKM outside Java-Bali is extended from 9 November to 22 November 2021 or for two weeks," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said after attending a limited meeting on PPKM evaluation led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
Airlangga pointed out that based on the weekly pandemic situation assessment, none of the 27 provinces outside Java-Bali is at level 4 and level 3, 22 provinces are at level 2, and 5 provinces are at level 1.
As for regencies/cities, there are 151 regencies/cities with level 1 assessment, 231 regencies/cities at level 2, 4 regions at level 3, and none is at level 4.