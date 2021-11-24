English  
The number is equivalent to 58.93 percent of the target. (Photo:Medcom.id/Yurike)
15.7 Million Teenagers in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 covid-19 pandemic vaccine president joko widodo
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 24 November 2021 13:00
Jakarta: A total of 15,737,332 adolescents in Indonesia have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
 
"This number is equivalent to 58.93 percent of the target," stated the Health ministry on vaksin.kemkes.go.id page quoted on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
 
In the same period, a total of 23,102,706 adolescents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
 
According to the Health Ministry, that number is equal to 86,51 percent of the COVID-19 vaccination target.
 
Earlier this week, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered all relevant stakeholders to take anticipatory measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. 
 
"As the Christmas and New Year holiday season approaches, we have learned that the cases of COVID-19 in Europe are increasing," the President said at the Limited Cabinet Meeting on Monday. 

On that occasion, the President ordered all ministries and institutions to share the same commitment in tackling COVID-19 pandemic.
 
(WAH)
