The ceremony was part of the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day that falls on August 17. (Photo: medcom.id)
President Jokowi Pays Respect to Heroes Interred at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery

Antara • 17 August 2022 15:16
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) presided over the remembrance and contemplation ceremony at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery, South Jakarta, to pay tributes to the fallen heroes.
 
The ceremony was part of the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day that falls on August 17.
 
Upon arrival at the heroes' cemetery, the president, accompanied by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, saluted the fallen heroes at the cemetery gate.

Thereafter, Jokowi, as the inspector, presided over the remembrance and contemplation ceremony that commenced at 12 a.m. local time (UTC +7).
 
In his remarks during the ceremony, the president expressed his utmost tributes to 10,257 heroes interred at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery for having devoted their lives to fighting for independence and contributing to the nation-building struggle.
 
The president stated that 9,241 heroes from the military and police, 904 heroes from institutions supporting the independence struggle, 69 national heroes, and 43 unknown heroes were interred at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery.
 
"We offer our utmost tributes for the sincerity and purity of our heroes' sacrifice in devoting their (lives for the) struggle for the happiness of the nation," Jokowi stated.
 
The president also conveyed his respects to the other heroes, whose names or burial locations were unknown, in all parts of Indonesia.
 
He then prayed to the Almighty God to accept and reward the heroes' honorable deeds to the nation.
 
"We vow that the heroes' struggle is also our struggle, and their path of devotion is also our path. We pray that our heroes will be rewarded by the Almighty God at the worthy place," Jokowi stated.
 
After presenting his remarks, the president continued the procession with a minute of silence. Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas recited a prayer during the remembrance and contemplation ceremony.
 
Concluding the ceremony, the president offered his last salute to the fallen heroes and then departed from the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery.

 
