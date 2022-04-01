President Jokowi Receives Malaysian Prime Minister

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a visit from Prime Minister of Malaysia Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his delegation during the latter's working visit to the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Friday.
As broadcast by the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel, the Malaysian head of government arrived at the palace at 10:55 a.m. local time (UTC +7).
Upon arrival, Yaakob and the Malaysian delegates were welcomed by President Jokowi, who, after shaking hands with him, led him for a group photo session and the signing of the presidential guest book.
After entering the palace's Credentials Room, ministers of the Onward Indonesia Cabinet welcomed Yaakob and his delegates. Those officials are Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly, Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Ambassador of Indonesia to Malaysia Hermono.
The Malaysian prime minister also introduced cabinet members, who formed the Malaysian delegates during his current visit. Malaysian government officials, who accompanied Yaakob during the visit are Minister of Human Resources Saravanan Murugan, Minister of Communication and Multimedia Annuar Haji Musa, Minister of Rural Development Mahdzir Khalid, Deputy Foreign Minister Kamaruddin Jaffar, and parliament member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.
Thereafter, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Yaakob departed for the Palace veranda for a face-to-face meeting.
During the working visit, Jokowi and Yaakob observed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Minister Fauziyah and Minister Murugan followed by a press conference at the Credentials Room.
The two national leaders then attended the mass Friday Prayer at Baiturrahim Mosque within the Merdeka Palace complex in Jakarta, and the state lunch concluded Yaakob and the Malaysian delegates' visit to Indonesia.
Prime Minister Yaakob's current visit to Indonesia is his second after having earlier visited Indonesia on November 10, 2021.