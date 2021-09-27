



Jakarta's Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 309 Covid-19 Patients

27 September 2021









Jakarta: Some 309 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.



Compared to the previous day, the number was decreased by 32 from 341.



"It was down from 341," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.



According to the official, there are currently 141 male patients and 168 female patients in the emergency hospital.



Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.



During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.





