A number of strategic agendas to improve human resources must continue. (Photo: medcom.id)
Pursue Intense Anticipation of Global Crises: MPR Deputy Speaker

English MPR Lestari Moerdijat president joko widodo
Antara • 17 May 2022 09:10
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo’s instruction to ministers to implement anticipatory measures to address the impact of global crises must be accelerated, deputy chairperson of the People's Consultative Assembly, Lestari Moerdijat, has said.
 
"President Jokowi’s (Widodo’s) directives (that were issued) in the meeting on national development planning at the end of April 2022 must be (adhered to and implemented) in practice by ministers, so that we are truly able to face the threat of a global crisis," Moerdijat said in a written statement received here on Monday.
 
The 2022 National Development Planning Meeting conducted on April 27, 2022, was themed “Increasing Productivity for Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Transformation.”

Based on the theme, the President had urged ministers to pursue some measures to anticipate global crises.
 
Moerdijat listed some measures that could be taken to fulfill the directive, including increasing the use of domestic components and accelerating the downstreaming of domestic industrial processes.
 
Ministers would also need to encourage productivity or independence in the food and energy sectors, as well as boost investment to create as many jobs as possible.  
 
"Then, a number of strategic agendas to improve human resources must also continue," she added.
 
Moerdijat described the task given by the President as not an easy one to carry out. Even so, its completion must be pursued in the midst of the current uncertain global economic conditions,
 
Thus, the President's appeal to ministers to focus on work must be taken seriously,  She opined that the ministers must be careful in completing each target in their respective tasks.
 
The meeting also set a number of targets in terms of development in the Government’s 2023 Work Plan, she added.
 
The targets included economic growth of 5.3–5.9 percent, unemployment rate of 5.3–6.0 percent, poverty rate of 7.5–8.5 percent, Gini ratio of 0.375–0.378, and a human development index score of 73.31–73.49.
 
To meet those parameters, everyone must be committed to always prioritizing  national interests, she said.
 
She further said she expects everyone to unify their views and will regarding the nation’s efforts to face various existing challenges.
 
(WAH)
