Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 January 2022 17:24
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 850 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,269,740.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 353 to 4,117,700.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 144,163.

Ministry of Health has issued Circular Number HK.02.02/II/252/2022 on COVID-19 Booster Shots.
 
Researches have showed a decrease in antibodies six months after receiving a complete primary dose of COVID-19 vaccination, so that a follow-up or booster dose is needed to increase individual protection, especially in vulnerable groups of people. 
 
The provision of this booster shots has also been recommended by the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI) to improve the effectiveness of the vaccine.
 
Booster shots are administered by the Government for people aged 18 years and over with priority groups of the elderly and immunocompromised patients.
 
The requirements for receiving the vaccine dose are as follows: Prospective vaccine recipients show their identity number (NIK) in their identity card/family card (KTP/KK) or their account in PeduliLindungi application; The prospective recipient is 18 years old or older; and The recipient prospective has received a complete dose of primary vaccination not less than six months.
 
(WAH)
