English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Free of Charge: President Jokowi

English covid-19 vaccine president joko widodo
Andhika Prasetyo • 11 January 2022 16:08
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has announced that COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be free of change across Indonesia.
 
"I have decided that COVID-19 vaccine will be free of charge for all Indonesians because people's wellbeing is our top priority," President Jokowi said here on Tuesday afternoon.
 
Intended to prevent the impact of future COVID-19 waves, the Indonesian government will start to distribute COVID-19 vaccine boosters on January 12, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has officially issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for five types of COVID-19 vaccines to be used as booster shots.
 
The five COVID-19 vaccines that have obtained the EUA from the BPOM, namely CoronaVac produced by PT Bio Farma, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Zifivax.
 
According to the government agency, a number of vaccines are still at clinical trials to obtain the EUA as additional doses of vaccines.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Signs $25 Million Loan to Finance Women-Led SMEs in Vietnam

ADB Signs $25 Million Loan to Finance Women-Led SMEs in Vietnam

English
women
UN, Partners Launch Plans to Help People of Afghanistan

UN, Partners Launch Plans to Help People of Afghanistan

English
afghanistan
Govt to Boost COVID-19 Vaccination in Lombok

Govt to Boost COVID-19 Vaccination in Lombok

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Covid-19 di Turki Melonjak, Dubes RI: Jaga Prokes!
Internasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Turki Melonjak, Dubes RI: Jaga Prokes!

Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Gratis, Masyarakat Diingatkan Tetap Displin Prokes
Nasional

Vaksin Booster Gratis, Masyarakat Diingatkan Tetap Displin Prokes

Laporkan Garuda ke Kejagung, Erick Thohir Serahkan Bukti Audit Investigasi
Ekonomi

Laporkan Garuda ke Kejagung, Erick Thohir Serahkan Bukti Audit Investigasi

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disulap Menjadi Air Purifier
Otomotif

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disulap Menjadi Air Purifier

Samsung Resmi Tutup Toko Aplikasi OS Tizen
Teknologi

Samsung Resmi Tutup Toko Aplikasi OS Tizen

Kriteria Sekolah yang Boleh Menerapkan Kurikulum Prototype 2022
Pendidikan

Kriteria Sekolah yang Boleh Menerapkan Kurikulum Prototype 2022

PSSI Angkat Bicara soal Gagalnya Transfer Samuel Balinsa ke Klub Thailand
Olahraga

PSSI Angkat Bicara soal Gagalnya Transfer Samuel Balinsa ke Klub Thailand

Potret Masalah Sampah Ibu Kota di Film All is Well
Hiburan

Potret Masalah Sampah Ibu Kota di Film All is Well

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!