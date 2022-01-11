COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Free of Charge: President Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has announced that COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be free of change across Indonesia.
"I have decided that COVID-19 vaccine will be free of charge for all Indonesians because people's wellbeing is our top priority," President Jokowi said here on Tuesday afternoon.
Intended to prevent the impact of future COVID-19 waves, the Indonesian government will start to distribute COVID-19 vaccine boosters on January 12, 2022.
The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has officially issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for five types of COVID-19 vaccines to be used as booster shots.
The five COVID-19 vaccines that have obtained the EUA from the BPOM, namely CoronaVac produced by PT Bio Farma, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Zifivax.
According to the government agency, a number of vaccines are still at clinical trials to obtain the EUA as additional doses of vaccines.