COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Free of Charge: President Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has announced that COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be free of change across Indonesia."I have decided that COVID-19 vaccine will be free of charge for all Indonesians because people's wellbeing is our top priority," President Jokowi said here on Tuesday afternoon.Intended to prevent the impact of future COVID-19 waves, the Indonesian government will start to distribute COVID-19 vaccine boosters on January 12, 2022.The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has officially issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for five types of COVID-19 vaccines to be used as booster shots.The five COVID-19 vaccines that have obtained the EUA from the BPOM, namely CoronaVac produced by PT Bio Farma, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Zifivax.According to the government agency, a number of vaccines are still at clinical trials to obtain the EUA as additional doses of vaccines.