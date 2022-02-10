English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 74 to 144,858. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 74 to 144,858. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 40,618 COVID-19 Cases, 74 Deaths

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 February 2022 17:40
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 40,618 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,667,554.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 18,182 to 4,234,510.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 74 to 144,858.
 
Meanwhile, some 4,810 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakart.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 15.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
MPR Deputy Speaker Calls for Halting Wadas Dam Construction Process

MPR Deputy Speaker Calls for Halting Wadas Dam Construction Process

English
central java
ASEAN, India Hold High Level Conference on Renewable Energy

ASEAN, India Hold High Level Conference on Renewable Energy

English
asean
Indonesia to Order 42 Rafale Fighter Jets: French Defense Minister

Indonesia to Order 42 Rafale Fighter Jets: French Defense Minister

English
defense
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BKF: <i>Travel Bubble</i> Dorong Pertumbuhan Ekonomi di Daerah Wisata
Ekonomi

BKF: Travel Bubble Dorong Pertumbuhan Ekonomi di Daerah Wisata

Prabowo Bakal Deklarasi sebagai Capres, Gerindra: Tahun Ini, <i>Insyaallah</i>
Nasional

Prabowo Bakal Deklarasi sebagai Capres, Gerindra: Tahun Ini, Insyaallah

Tiga Hari Krusial di Sirkuit Mandalika
Olahraga

Tiga Hari Krusial di Sirkuit Mandalika

Muhammadiyah: Guru PPPK Bisa Mengabdi di Sekolah Swasta
Pendidikan

Muhammadiyah: Guru PPPK Bisa Mengabdi di Sekolah Swasta

COVAX Potong Jatah Vaksin Covid-19 Korut Usai Pengiriman Selalu Ditolak
Internasional

COVAX Potong Jatah Vaksin Covid-19 Korut Usai Pengiriman Selalu Ditolak

Masuk Majalah Forbes, Raffi Ahmad dan Nagita Slavina Dijuluki 'The Sultans of Content'
Hiburan

Masuk Majalah Forbes, Raffi Ahmad dan Nagita Slavina Dijuluki 'The Sultans of Content'

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa
Teknologi

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!