Indonesia Logs 14,408 New COVID-19 Cases, 308 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 14,408 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,914,532.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 27,615 to 5,462,344.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 308 to 152,745.
Meanwhile, some 1,381 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was dow nby 258.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.