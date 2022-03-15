English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 308 to 152,745. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 308 to 152,745. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Logs 14,408 New COVID-19 Cases, 308 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 March 2022 17:10
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 14,408 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,914,532.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 27,615 to 5,462,344.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 308 to 152,745.
 
Meanwhile, some 1,381 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was dow nby 258.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
(WAH)
