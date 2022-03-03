English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 232 to 149,268. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Logs 37,259 New COVID-19 Cases, 232 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 March 2022 19:25
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 37,259 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,667,355.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 42,154 to 4,986,391.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 232 to 149,268.

mRNA Vaccine

Five more countries will receive support from the global mRNA hub in South Africa: Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Serbia and Vietnam, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
 
According to the United Nations (UN) agency, these countries have been vetted by a group of experts and proved that they have the capacity to absorb the technology and, with targeted training, move to production stage relatively quickly.
 
Indonesia is one of the countries that continuously supports vaccine equity and equal access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, including through transfer of vaccine technology and know-how to developing countries.
 
(WAH)
