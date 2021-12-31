English  
In Jakarta, the provincial government plans to provide covid-19 vaccination to at least 10 million people.
In Jakarta, the provincial government plans to provide covid-19 vaccination to at least 10 million people.

9.2 Million People in Jakarta Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Health Agency

English jakarta covid-19 vaccine
Nur Azizah • 31 December 2021 12:00
Jakarta: Some 9,329 people in Jakarta received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 9,287,054, the Jakarta Health Office has stated.
 
"71 percent of the fully vaccinated people are Jakarta ID Card holders," Jakarta Health Office's Disease Control and Prevention Director Dwi Oktavia in a press release on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, some 42,625 people in Jakarta received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine yesterday, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 11,754, 221.
 
"61 percent of people who have received at least first dose are Jakarta ID Card holders," she stated.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

In Jakarta, the provincial government plans to provide covid-19 vaccination to at least 10 million people.
 
(WAH)
