The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 68.6 Indonesians Have Received Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 January 2023 20:00
Jakarta: Some 12,376 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,784,256, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Monday.
 
Furthermore, 33,831 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,571,382.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government today recorded 262 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,720,443.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 692 to 6,550,677.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 16 to 160,635.
 
(WAH)

The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

