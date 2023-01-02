Nearly 68.6 Indonesians Have Received Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Govt

Furthermore, 33,831 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,571,382.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government today recorded 262 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,720,443.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 692 to 6,550,677.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 16 to 160,635.