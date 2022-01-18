Upholding Pancasila Key to Tackling COVID-19 Pandemic: Jokowi

Jakarta: Implementing the values of state ideology Pancasila in the form of gotong royong (mutual cooperation) shown by the Indonesian people and policy makers is key to tackling COVID-19 pandemic in the country, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
"Many are surprised as to why Indonesia’s daily cases has dropped from 56,000 to only around 100. The key is to involving everyone – be it the Central Government, regional governments, the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) and the National Police (Polri), people’s organizations, and our apparatus at the grassroots level," the President said in his remark at the 67th Anniversary of Parahyangan Catholic University in West Java provincial capital of Bandung, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
According to the President, the spirit of gotong royong was evident in the grassroots level of the community, while citing the examples of who people lend their houses as quarantine facilities or those willing to give staple food to those impacted by the pandemic.
In the meantime, the Indonesian Government, he added, also continues to boost vaccine rollout.
According to him, 297.5 million doses have been administered and thirty provinces have met the target of above 70 percent.
The President further said that in addition to the pandemic, technological disruption and the industrial revolution 4.0 have also given rise to global uncertainty.
This problem, he added, is coupled with the scarcity of energy, food, and containers that cause disruption to the global supply chain and lead to a rise in inflation; hence, the rise of production cost is inevitable and consumer prices are affected as well.