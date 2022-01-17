Govt to Evaluate PPKM in Java, Bali Every Week to Tackle Omicron

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has announced to evaluate the implementation of restrictions on public activities (PPKM) every week following the mutated COVID-19 strain.
"We will evaluate the PPKM assessment every week and suspend the two-week assessment following the development of Omicron cases which is predicted to spreads so quickly," Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said in a press statement after attending the limited cabinet meeting on evaluation of the PPKM that was held virtually, Sunday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
According to Luhut, the Indonesian Government continues to monitor the development of Omicron cases in a number of countries to predict all possibilities in the country and take various mitigation measures to ensure the Omicron cases in Indonesia to remain lower than other countries.
The Minister urged all regional heads to speed up the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for the general public and the elderly, especially in provinces and regencies/cities that have not met the target of 70 percent coverage so that the people can be protected against the Omicron variant.
In addition, he also urged the people to limit non-essential mobility, avoid activities that have potential to cause crowds, and not travel abroad for non-essential activities.
According to him, preventive measures that come from public awareness in adhering to the health protocols are key to suppress the number of cases increasing.