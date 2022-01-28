Health Ministry Records 3 Omicron Deaths in Indonesia

Jakarta: Three people—all of them older adults—have died after contracting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 as of Wednesday (January 26, 2022), the Health Ministry has reported.
"Of the three who died, one had not received the COVID-19 vaccine," Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said while delivering a press statement via video conferencing, accessed from here on Thursday.
According to the Ministry of Health, the first Omicron patient who died was M, 64. He breathed his last at Sari Asih Hospital, Ciputat, South Tangerang, Banten, on January 12, he informed.
The patient, who developed severe symptoms, also suffered from heart and acute kidney failure, it said adding, he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, Sadikin said.
Another patient, MS, 54, succumbed to the virus at Sulianti Saroso Hospital, Jakarta on January 22, he added.
The patient had recently traveled from the Netherlands and had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, he said.
She had comorbidities of obesity and hypertension and developed severe symptoms after exposure to the virus, he added.
The third Omicron patient, KS, 74, was neither an international traveler nor an Indonesian migrant worker, the minister stated.
He died at Harapan Kita Hospital, Jakarta on January 20, despite having received the third dose of the vaccination, he reported. KS suffered from cardiovascular comorbidity, Sadikin added.
The minister informed that as of January 26, the number of Omicron patients in Indonesia has reached 7,688.
"Omicron has entered Indonesia and local transmissions have happened. Just like other countries, we have to face the Omicron variant," he remarked.
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data provided by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of January 27, 2022, at least 4,309,270 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, while 4,129,305 people have recovered and 144,261 people have succumbed to the virus.