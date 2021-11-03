English  
Coronavirus (Photo:Medcom.id)
Coronavirus (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 801 New Covid-19 Cases

English covid-19 pandemic covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 November 2021 17:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 801 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,246,174.
 
From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 814 to 4,091,101.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 24 to 143,481.
 
The Indonesian Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Sinovac vaccine to be administered to children aged 6 to 11 years old. 
 
The Sinovac vaccine includes CoronaVac vaccine produced by Sinovac Life Science Co., Ltd China and the one produced by state-owned pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma. 
 
The issuance of this permit refers to the results of the security and immunity assessment generated against COVID-19. 
 
Meanwhile, in terms of efficacy, it has the same result as the efficacy of previous clinical trials.
 
Previously, BPOM has allowed the use of Sinovac vaccine for children aged 12-17 years old and with the issuance of this permit, the Sinovac vaccine can be administered to children aged 6-17 years old as well as adults.

(WAH)
