Currently, Omicron cases have a higher count compared to other variants globally.

Health Office Finds 6 Locally Transmitted Omicron Cases in Jakarta

English jakarta health Omicron
Antara • 04 January 2022 19:35
Jakarta: Of the 162 Omicron cases recorded in Jakarta, the Health Office has detected six cases of local transmission, head of disease prevention and handling at the Jakarta Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, told ANTARA here on Tuesday.
 
The first infection was detected in a Medan-Jakarta traveler, she said adding, the patient was an entrepreneur who was traveling with his partner.
 
Omicron was also detected in a janitor at Wisma Atlet COVID-19 Emergency Hospital, Jakarta, and two people quarantined at Wisma Atlet, she noted.

"There is also a restaurant worker," Oktavia informed.
 
However, of the 162 Omicron cases confirmed in Jakarta, most were detected in international travelers, she pointed out.
 
Currently, Omicron cases have a higher count compared to other variants globally, she said.
 
This is because Omicron is dominating all other variants and infecting international travelers more frequently, she explained.
 
To prevent the wider spread of Omicron, every person coming from abroad must take a swab test before quarantine and one day before the quarantine ends, she advised.
 
"If there is anyone who is found infected with COVID-19, it should be responded with genome sequencing examination to see if it's Omicron or Delta or another variant," she said.
 
In addition to Jakartans, an Omicron infection was also detected in a resident of Surabaya, East Jakarta, after a family vacation to Bali. As of Sunday, two people were infected with the variant, though they showed no symptoms, officials said.
 
In response, Regional Representatives Council (DPD RI) speaker La Nyalla Mahmud Mattalitti requested the provincial, district, and city governments to take prompt action.
 
"The entry of Omicron in East Java should be a matter of serious consideration," he remarked here on Monday.
 

 
(WAH)
