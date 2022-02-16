English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 167 to 145,622. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Records 64,718 New COVID-19 Cases, 167 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 February 2022 18:19
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 64,718 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,966,046.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 25,386 to 4,375,234.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 167 to 145,622.
 
On Monday, The Indonesian government announced its decision to once again shorten the length of mandatory quarantine for international travelers from five days to three days. 
 
"Starting next week, for international travelers both foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens who have received booster jabs, the quarantine period can be reduced to 3 days," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a virtual press conference here on Monday, February 14, 2022.
 
"From March 1, if the COVID-19 situation continues to improve, all international travelers will only need to undergo quarantine for 3 days," he said.
 
Minister Luhut is the coordinator of the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in the regions of Java and Bali.
 
(WAH)
