Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Photo: The Ministry
The World Praises Indonesia’s Effort in Controlling Covid-19

English Luhut Pandjaitan covid-19 covid-19 pandemic
Desi Angriani • 15 December 2021 18:06
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that the country has received world praise in controllingthe covid-19 pandemic. This is because Indonesia has succeeded in suppressing the spread of the corona virus to level 1 or a low level of transmission.
 
"Our control of covid-19 has been praised by the world, yesterday US Foreign Minister Antoni also expressed his appreciation for Indonesia," said Luhut in a webinar monitored via YouTube, Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
 
Luhut said that if the covid-19 case continues to be under control until next year, Indonesia will certainly be endemic. However, he asked the public to remain vigilant and strictly follow the health protocols and covid-19 protocols. Including avoiding traveling abroad so that the new variant of Omicron does not spread in Indonesia.

"I beg of us not to be oblivious and we have been able to suppress COVID-19 for 152 days because this has not yet been completed," he explained.
 
The 5 countries with the largest decline in covid-19 cases:
Indonesia
India
Philippines
Iran
Japan
 
Luhut added that the arrival of foreign delegates must also follow the covid-19 bubble protocol. This rule has been applied to the series of openings of the G20 Presidency in Jakarta and Bali in order to minimize contact with outside parties.
 
"This is of course all cooperation, so our current strategy is to tighten the entry of foreigners. That is the reason because we don't want the Omicron to enter us, even though there is data that clearly says this Omicron is not too vicious," he concluded.
 
As of December 15, 2021, positive cases of covid-19 in Indonesia were recorded at 4.259.439 with a cure rate of 4,110.574, and a death rate of 143.960.
 
Meanwhile, the addition of new cases was recorded at 106 cases as of December 13. That number dropped dramatically from July 17, 2021, which reached 51,952 new cases.
 
(FJR)
