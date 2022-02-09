English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 65 to 144,784. (Photo: Medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 65 to 144,784. (Photo: Medcom.id)

Indonesia Logs 46,843 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 February 2022 18:12
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 46,843 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,626,936.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 14,016 to 4,216,328.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 65 to 144,784.

ACT-Accelerator

World leaders will today launch a call to end the pandemic as a global emergency in 2022 by funding the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a partnership of leading agencies that is providing low and middle-income countries with tests, treatments, vaccines, and personal protective equipment.
 
With a significant proportion of the global population still unable to get vaccinated, tested or treated, US$ 16 billion in grant funding is urgently required from governments to fund the work of the ACT-Accelerator agencies. 
 
This investment will allow them to procure essential tools to fight COVID-19 and provide them to low- and middle-income countries

(WAH)
