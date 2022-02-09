Indonesia Logs 46,843 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 Deaths

From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 14,016 to 4,216,328.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 65 to 144,784.
ACT-AcceleratorWorld leaders will today launch a call to end the pandemic as a global emergency in 2022 by funding the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a partnership of leading agencies that is providing low and middle-income countries with tests, treatments, vaccines, and personal protective equipment.
With a significant proportion of the global population still unable to get vaccinated, tested or treated, US$ 16 billion in grant funding is urgently required from governments to fund the work of the ACT-Accelerator agencies.
This investment will allow them to procure essential tools to fight COVID-19 and provide them to low- and middle-income countries