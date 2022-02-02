Indonesia Records 17,895 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

From Monday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,110 to 4,148.804.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 25 to 144,373.
Work from HomeThe World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have called for measures to be put in place to protect workers’ health while teleworking.
A new technical brief on healthy and safe teleworking , published by the two UN agencies, outlines the health benefits and risks of teleworking and the changes needed to accommodate the shift towards different forms of remote work arrangements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the digital transformation of work.
Among the benefits, the report says, are improved work-life balance, opportunities for flexible working hours and physical activity, reduced traffic and commuting time, and a decrease in air pollution – all of which can improve physical and mental health and social wellbeing.
Teleworking can also lead to higher productivity and lower operational costs for many companies.
However, the report warns that without proper planning, organization and health and safety support the impact of teleworking on the physical and mental health and social wellbeing of workers can be significant.
It can lead to isolation, burnout, depression, domestic violence, musculoskeletal and other injuries, eye strain, an increase in smoking and alcohol consumption, prolonged sitting and screen time and unhealthy weight gain.