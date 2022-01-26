Airnav Indonesia Ready to Serve as Flight Navigator in Riau Islands, Natuna

Jakarta: AirNav Indonesia, the state aircraft navigation provider, is ready to serve as navigator for the air spaces of Riau Islands and Natuna following the inking of the Indonesia - Singapore Flight Information Region (FIR) agreement.
“AirNav Indonesia is ready to provide prime, safe, and efficient flight navigation services that are based on the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) regulations and standards following the area expansion as per the realigned FIR," Airnav Indonesia President Director Polana B. Pramesti remarked here on Wednesday.
Pramesti explained that service operations in the realignment area of FIR Jakarta will be conducted by the Jakarta Air Traffic Services Center (JATSC) and AirNav Indonesia's branch in Tanjung Pinang, Riau Islands.
JATSC will serve the air space at altitudes of between 24,500 to 60,000 feet, while its branch in Tanjung Pinang will serve the ground altitude up to 24,500 feet, according to Pramesti.
"For us, the signing of the agreement starts the process of transferring flight navigation services from the Singapore authorities to AirNav Indonesia, which will be in parallel with the submission of the amendments to ICAO," Pramesti explained.
According to the president director, AirNav Indonesia has readied some supporting facilities, human resources, and procedures that have undergone a certification process that complied with existing laws and regulations.
Pramesti noted that AirNav Indonesia had readied a monopulse secondary surveillance radar in Tanjung Pinang, Natuna and Pontianak; an ADS-B (automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast) receiver, VHF Radio, and VHF extended rage in Matak and Natuna; ATC system in Tanjung Pinang; and ATC simulator and computer-based training (CBT) to enhance the performance of AirNav Indonesia's ATC personnel.
"Let us demonstrate to the world that Indonesia can manage its own air space just like other countries. This is the moment for Indonesia's revival," Pramesti added.